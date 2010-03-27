AOL Is Considering An Investment In Project Playlist

AOL is considering an investment in music startup Project Playlist, Greg Sandoval at CNET reports, citing multiple sources.



Project Playlist allows users to listen to music on the web, create playlists and share them.

Greg says the company “is in need of cash and AOL may be interested in spicing up its ho-hum music offering,” AOL Music.

It’s unclear if AOL would just buy the company, or partner with it and invest in it.

