AOL Instant Messenger Begins Life As A Twitter, Facebook App

We’ve heard before that one product new AOL CEO Tim Armstrong wants to make a particularly big deal out of is AOL Instant Messanger, which still has 20 million or so users, even if nobody has any idea how it will help the company make money.



AOL (TWX) took a big step toward toward Tim’s goal yesterday, releasing new betas for AIM on Windows, Mac and mobile. Each app now include tight integration with Facebook and Twitter through something AOL calls the “Lifestream.”

It’s a very smart move, but it’s also kind of sad/funny. Back when we were in high school, all the kids had AIM profiles instead of Facebook profiles and updated their AIM away messages instead of their Twitter accounts.

TechCrunch spotted the news first and reports the details:

AOL took another step towards fully embracing the lifestream today with the release of a slew of

and a new

site, which brings together status updates from your AIM buddies with your activity streams from Facebook and Twitter. Earlier today, AOL quietly launched beta versions of

,

, and a new

client. (An upgrade to its iPhone app cannot be far behind).

All three of the AIM betas include a new “Lifestream” tab, which allows you to read all of the updates from your friends on Facebook and Twitter, along with public status updates from your AIM buddies. You can also share videos and links via your YouTube and Delicious accounts. Expect more services to be added. The AIM clients also include the familiar “Buddies” tab, which lets you launch private IM conversations with your AIM buddies, and a “Me” tab shows your profile stats, updates, and notifications.

Continue reading at TechCrunch>

