AOL India May Stay With Time Warner

Time Warner (TWX), may hold onto AOL India even as it spins off AOL, the company told the SEC this morning.



Smart move by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong. He wants to turn AOL into a lean and efficient blog publisher. Ties to a portal halfway around the globe would only slow that kind of operation down.

Bonus: Meet AOL’s new board→

The filing details how AOL’s separation from Time Warner will go down, step-by-step.

PaidContent first spotted the AOL India news on step four:

Distribution of AOL LLC Assets and Assumption of Liabilities. AOL LLC will transfer the AOL Assets to AOL (the “Asset Distribution”), and AOL shall assume the AOL LLC Liabilities, pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, TWX may determine not to have AOL LLC transfer its shares in AOL Online India Private Limited (the “AOL Online Shares”) in the Asset Distribution.

For those of you who love the intractable language of SEC filings, here’s the whole thing:

Step 1: Conversion of TWA to a Limited Liability Company. On , 2009, TWA filed with the Virginia Secretary of State, pursuant to Section 13.1-722.9 of the Virginia Code, the documentation necessary to become a Virginia limited liability company named TW AOL Holdings LLC (the “TWA Conversion”).

Step 2: Existing AOL Inc. Name Change. On , 2009, AOL Inc., a direct wholly owned Subsidiary of AOL LLC, filed with the Delaware Secretary of State, pursuant to Section 242 of the Delaware General Corporate Law, the documentation necessary to change its name to “Original AOL Inc.” (the “Existing AOL Inc. Name Change”).

Step 3: Conversion of AOL Holdings to a Corporation. On , 2009, AOL Holdings filed with the Delaware Secretary of State, pursuant to Section 18-216 of the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act (the “DLLC Act”), the documentation necessary to convert to a Delaware corporation and to change its name to AOL Inc. (the “AOL Conversion”).

Step 4: Distribution of AOL LLC Assets and Assumption of Liabilities. AOL LLC will transfer the AOL Assets to AOL (the “Asset Distribution”), and AOL shall assume the AOL LLC Liabilities, pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption Agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, TWX may determine not to have AOL LLC transfer its shares in AOL Online India Private Limited (the “AOL Online Shares”) in the Asset Distribution.

Step 4A: Transfer of AOL Online Shares. If the AOL Online Shares are not distributed to AOL prior or pursuant to the Asset Distribution, following the Asset Distribution, AOL LLC will transfer the AOL Online Shares to AOL Mauritius Services Ltd. (the “AOL Online Transfer”).

Step 5: AOL LLC Name Change. AOL LLC will file with the Delaware Secretary of State, pursuant to Sections 18-103 and 18-202 of the DLLC Act, the documentation necessary to change its name to “Historic AOL LLC” (the “AOL LLC Name Change”).

Step 6: First AOL LLC Distribution. AOL will transfer all of the membership interests in AOL LLC to TWX and TWA LLC, on a pro rata basis in respect of the AOL Common Stock held by TWX and TWA LLC, respectively (the “First AOL LLC Distribution”).

Step 7: Second AOL LLC Distribution. TWA LLC will transfer all of its membership interests in AOL LLC to TWX in respect of the membership interests of TWA LLC held by TWX (the “Second AOL LLC Distribution”).

Step 8: Internal Distribution. TWA LLC will transfer all of the AOL Common Stock that it owns to TWX in respect of the membership interests of TWA LLC held by TWX (the “Internal Distribution”).

Step 9: Payables Transactions. TWX and AOL shall settle the Payables Transactions.

Step 10: AOL Share Recapitalization. Whether before, after or simultaneously with Step 9 above, TWX will cause the recapitalization of AOL so that the number of outstanding shares of AOL Common Stock will be equal to the number of shares that will be distributed in the Distribution (the “Recapitalization”).

Bonus: Meet AOL’s new board→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.