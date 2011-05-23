AOL Kills India

Photo: AP

AOL’s Indian site, AOL.in, now redirects to aol.coolage.in, one of AOL’s media properties, TheNextWeb has noticed. Maybe AOL is just preparing a relaunch or a revamping of their India portal. Or maybe it’s just giving up on India as it tries to turn around its business in the US.



AOL has thousands of employees in India and when AOL was being spun out of Time Warner there was a lot of speculation about what international operations AOL would or wouldn’t keep. In the end it kept India.

