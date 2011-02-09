AOL-HuffPost: All The News Fit To Merge

AOL’s (AOL) acquisition of The Huffington Post is a telling deal on many fronts, pointing to the consolidation of America’s so-called new and old news media in slowly improving economic times and the cashing out of entrepreneurs and early investors.



The $315 million cash and stock merger is a bid by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong for the journalistic credibility that he has been unable to build wildly acquiring smaller assets against declining revenues. AOL gets Arianna Huffington’s star quality and respectability.

It also is an admission by Huffington Post investors and Arianna Huffington, who will oversee all of AOL’s blog, hyper-local and vertical news universe, that they no longer can go it alone in a news industry that is on the verge of rapid consolidation.

Huffington Post was last publicly valued at $100 million in late 2008. Investors Ken Lerer helped to provide the $1 million that started the venture in 2005. The deal represents seven times nearly $70 million in annual revenues from an organisation largely based on unpaid writing contributors. This lays the foundation for other online news media properties, in their infancy and at their max.

The economic reality is that there are too few eyeballs stretched across too many news-gathering organisations, none of which is making enough meaningful revenues from redistributed advertising or subscription fees.

This is just the beginning. Before the year is up, it would not be surprising to see Time Warner’s (TWC) CNN align with either CBS News (CBS) or ABC News, owned by The Walt Disney Co (DIS). Neither of the broadcast networks has the cable and online scale Comcast’s (CMCSA) NBC Universal has for news, or Fox’s (NWS) loss leader stubbornness. CBS has not been able to monetise CNET any more than News Corp. knew what to do with MySpace.

The rollup of online news and information aggregators is inevitable in an effort to create substance and scale.

In the same way The Daily Beast swallowed Newsweek and that Bloomberg snatched Business Week at pathetically low prices, the news industry is seeking to redefine and rejuvenate its value and turf by combining traditional and new media brands.

For AOL, it is another unexpected turn in a twisted road that most notably stretches more than a decade since its disastrous union and eventual divorce from Time Warner that destroyed an estimated $250 billion in market capitalisation,

While the mergers of this decade are decidedly less grandiose, they are no less strategic as they aim to reconstruct entire businesses bulldozed by the pervasive Internet, where anyone can be a news reporter and commentator.

But will the HuffPost combo work? Only if consumers weary from scouring the Web for lively, legitimate news and analysis find it a worthwhile convenience for which they may ultimately pay in order to provide an essential second revenue stream. Please read the remainder of this post at Seeking Alpha.

