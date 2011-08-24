Six Months After The AOL Deal, HuffPo Employee Equity Is Down 40%

When AOL bought the Huffington Post in March 2011, Huffington Post employees had their vested stock options converted into AOL stock, priced at ~$20 a share.



Hopefully they sold!

Today, AOL stock is worth $12.22 per share – a 40% decline.

Huffington Post employees with unvested shares in the media startup had them converted into unvested AOL stock options.

Fortunately for those folks, AOL elected not to reset the strike price on those options to its share price at the time. The strike price stayed where it was – on a relative basis – prior to the acquisition. That means HuffPo employees with unvested options aren’t “underwater” – yet.

But certainly, they aren’t looking forward to the same juicy pay day they might once have.

