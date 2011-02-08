What's The Big Deal About This AOL-HuffPo Merger? Their Websites Are Already Practically Identical

Photo: Business Insider

People in the tech and media worlds have been in an uproar all day over the midnight announcement of the $315 million HuffPo purchase by Aol.What does it all mean?



We decided to take the simple route and just look at the comparable sections covered by Aol’s website and the Huffington Post — and surprisingly, they’re not that different!

Or at least they don’t look that different.

Both websites cover very similar ground in news, politics, lifestyle, travel, sports, and culture.

We took screenshots of most of their major sections so you can see for yourself.

In fact, one of the main differences we came up with (appearance-wise, anyway! There is the small matter of paying writers) is that while Aol has a wedding section (Aisle Dash), Huffington Post has a divorce section.

You may not even know when the switch happens.

