What's The Big Deal About This AOL-HuffPo Merger? Their Websites Are Already Practically Identical

Ujala Sehgal

Photo: Business Insider

People in the tech and media worlds have been in an uproar all day over the midnight announcement of the $315 million HuffPo purchase by Aol.What does it all mean?

We decided to take the simple route and just look at the comparable sections covered by Aol’s website and the Huffington Post — and surprisingly, they’re not that different!

Or at least they don’t look that different. 

Both websites cover very similar ground in news, politics, lifestyle, travel, sports, and culture.

We took screenshots of most of their major sections so you can see for yourself.

In fact, one of the main differences we came up with (appearance-wise, anyway! There is the small matter of paying writers) is that while Aol has a wedding section (Aisle Dash), Huffington Post has a divorce section. 

You may not even know when the switch happens.

HuffPo Entertainment vs. PopEater

HuffPost Travel vs. Aol Travel

HuffPost Technology vs. TechCrunch

HuffPost Sports vs. Fanhouse

HuffPost Style vs. StyleList

HuffPost Business vs. Daily Finance

HuffPost Health vs. Aol Health

HuffPost Front Page vs. Aol News

HuffPost Living vs. Aol Lifestyle

HuffPost Food vs. Kitchen Daily

HuffPost Politics vs. Politics Daily

Of course, not all of their sections are the same: HuffPost Divorce vs. Aisle Dash

BONUS: Reading Level -- Not so different!

Using Google's new advanced search filter that allows people to sort content based on reading level -- basic, intermediate, or advanced -- we charted the respective reading levels of Huffington Post and Aol. (It's not exactly clear how Google measures reading level, but it's been speculated that Google probably uses one of these assessment levels.)

Now how did HuffingtonPost make it this far?

