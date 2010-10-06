AOL HR Boss Officially Out – Armstrong Promises A "Diverse" Replacement?

Earlier this summer, we reported AOL HR boss Dave Harmon was leaving the company.



Now it’s all-hands-official, according to a couple employees.

One reader who wrote us about the news was particularly upset:

Artie Minson announced today that Dave Harmon was being replaced as the head of HR for AOL. It was actually pretty brutal e-mail.



[Paraphrasing] Dave Harmon will be leaving AOL. We will announce Dave’s replacement shortly. AOL will be fine without Dave because he has great teams that work for him. Let’s thank Dave and wish him the best.



Tim did an all hands in Dulles and talked about his great affection and respect for Dave.

What crap.

We know that Tim doesn’t like or respect anyone that didn’t work for Google.

Our reader also writes that Tim promised employees that Harmon’s replacement would be a “diverse” candidate.

It will be interesting to see Tim’s definition of diverse, who the person will report to and their title. If this person isn’t a direct report to Tim, then this is a meaningless replacement. Tim hinted that he got is arse whipped by the Board on his diversity record or the lack of it so his solution is to fire Dave and hire a “diverse” head of HR.

If the position is demoted from EVP to SVP and is direct report to the CFO, Artie Minson, they are a light weight and once again this is all about Tim managing an image without actually having to work with someone who doesn’t look and think like him. That would be way too scary.

We have a suggesting for who should be AOL’s new head of HR. How about Yahoo’s David Windley? Two birds, one stone!

(We reached out to AOL for comment on this story. It declined.)

