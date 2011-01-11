AOL Hires Fox News Vet To Double AOL.com Traffic By End Of Winter

AOL just made Stephen Bromberg the new executive editor of AOL.com.



Bromberg’s last job was running FoxNews.com. Before that he was at a Gannett newspaper in the suburbs.

Bromberg’s got a huge task in front of him. According to Jeff Bercovici, an AOL alumnus, management wants to double AOL.com traffic by the end of winter.

It’s one of the goals of the “Winter Luge,” yet another motivational program from on high.

(Last summer it was the “Summer Sprint.” We’re guessing “Spring into action” is next.)

Will Bromberg, a Fox News vet, steer AOL.com’s coverage rightward? Here’s how Bromberg address the issue of FoxNews.com readers’ political leanings in a MediaBistro interview back in 2004:

Well, first of all, I don’t see it as we are appealing to any specific, conservative or liberal audience. I think that our viewers and our readers clearly have an interest in fair and balanced news, and they are very issues-oriented, they are very social-issues oriented.

See the MediaBistro Q&A with Bromberg here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.