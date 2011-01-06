AOL Hires Eric Singleton To Run The Access Business, Its Groupon Clone, And Other Subscription Products

Photo: Eric Singleton

AOL just announced the hire of Eric Singleton as SVP, Technologies.He will be overseeing AOL’s “paid services,” which includes its dial up business, it’s WOW! daily deal service, and other subscription products.



Prior to joining AOL, Singleton was at Altairstar doing IT consulting as a principal according to his LinkedIn page.

Before that he was a CTO for FORD Models, and before that he was CIO of Tommy Hilfiger.

According to a bio on his website, he loves to sail:

“He began his sailing career at age 5 under the guidance of his father, and ultimately crewed on the Americas Cup Winner Courageous for three seasons and won the Americas Cup Jubilee Classic Yacht division aboard the Americas Cup Winner Columbia in 2001. In 2006 Eric crewed in the Volvo Extreme 40 series, North American leg.”

He will be reporting to CTO Alex Gounares.

