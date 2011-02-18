AOL Hires Booz & Co To Figure Out Who To Fire After The HuffPo Merger

AOL is bringing on famous international consultancy firm Booz & Company to help it figure out how to integrate the Huffington Post, the WSJ reports.



We already have a small idea how things will go.

In a filing with the SEC regarding the $315 million acquisition, AOL announced that it expects “restructuring charges” due to “cost overlap” to total $20 million in 2011.

That means AOL plans to fire some people at HuffPo because they have the same job as someone at AOL – or vice-versa.

Booz & Co is a pretty fancy firm for AOL to bring in. It’s been around for almost 100 years and we were particularly impressed to see it’s the consulting firm that helped the NFL figure out how to merge with the AFL way back when. The firm also helped rescue Chrysler from bankruptcy.

