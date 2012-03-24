AOL Fails To Take Itself Private, Hires Bankers To Sell Its Patent Portfolio

Photo: Flickr/MattHurst

AOL isn’t going to go the Yahoo route with its patent portfolio.Instead of suing, AOL hired Evercore to sell its patent portfolio, Bloomberg reports.



Shareholder Starboard Value LP thinks AOL’s 800 patents could generate $1 billion in income for the company.

Bloomberg also reports that AOL was trying to take itself private recently, but that didn’t work out.

