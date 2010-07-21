AOL Hires Apple Vet To Re-Launch AOL Mail

Photo: Paul King

AOL is going to launch a new version of AOL Mail soon. To help get users to notice, AOL just named former Apple product marketer Alan Eyzaguirre the new VP of AOL Mail.At Apple, a company that’s very good at product launches, Alan helped launch all kinds of software products, including MobileMe, iLife, OS X and whole bunch more. So this is a smart hire by AOL. We’re particularly glad to see this role wasn’t filled with yet another Googler.



Aside from his Apple pedigree, Alan should bring some much-needed creativity to AOL. A member of the Black Rock Arts Foundation, Alan is a big supporter of Burning Man, the festival where Californians go out into the desert and act like old school hippies for a couple days every year.

Alan is also the kind of guy who wakes up and writes down what he dreamt the night before. (“I am in a castle reminiscent of Cinderella’s castle in Disney World. It is sunrise. I am looking out the window when I notice that the entire castle is being lifted into the sky.”) Alan lived in the woods for a while, too. Because he’s a supporter of the Webby’s, you can buy photos of him dressed like a cowboy.

Some of these details might freak out the old-school types at AOL’s Dulles and New York complexes. Good! The company needs a little shaking up.

Here’s part of the memo AOL product boss Brad Garlinghouse sent employees announcing the hire:

Team AOL Mail –

I wanted you all to be the first to know that we’ve hired long time Apple vet, Alan Eyzaguirre as our new VP of AOL Mail. Alan will be based in Mt. View, reporting to me but working closely with both the product and engineering teams in Dulles and Bangalore.

Alan comes to us with nearly a decade at Apple, most recently as Director of Software Product Marketing in Europe and previously as Director of Emerging WW Product Marketing, Alan has extraordinary consumer product marketing and launch experience. Previously, he worked at IDG on the Webby Awards and also Adobe Systems on their Internet team. Alan’s combination of product and marketing experience provides a vantage point on today’s converging technologies.

Alan’s first day is Monday, July 19th where he’ll be jumping right in and reaching out to many of you to get ramped up as quickly as possible.

I encourage you all to reach out to Alan and welcome him to the team.

All the best,

Brad

Here’s our favourite of Alan’s dreams:

REPTILIAN GENIUS by Alan Eyzaguirre

A friend of mine had a baby. At about the age of one, it was walking around and talking. Not just talking, but making philosophical commentary on our perceptions and the “true” child-like knowledge we lost when we were forced into society’s institutions. After talking with the genius for a while, I noticed that it had reptilian feet. He noticed I noticed, smiled, and said, “Shhh.”

