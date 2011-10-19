AOL Hires AOL Veteran To Help Save The Sales Team

AOL hired Janet Balis to help shore up its sales team.



She is the head of sales strategy, marketing and partnerships for AOL Advertising.

It’s her second stint at AOL.

From 2004 to 2007, Balis was senior vice president, sales development for AOL, LLC, a press release states.

More recently, she had been executive vice president, media sales & marketing at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

There has been plenty of turnover in the sales ranks at AOL in recent months.

The Harvard MBA, who was a member of Crain’s 40 Under 40 in 2006, will report to Ned Brody, who joined AOL in July.

