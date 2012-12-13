AOL Hires A CMO For Ad.com

Photo: AOL

Allie Savarino Kline is the new CMO of Ad.com, AOL’s consistently successful ad network.AOL recently canned its corporate level CMO, Jolie Hunt, after she was on the job for just a few months.



During a recent interview here at BI HQ, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said the reason he booted Hunt was that AOL is now funelling all of its marketing dollars into a portfolio of brands, which will have their own CMOs (like Kline, it seems).

He wants AOL’s corporate layer to be as light as possible.

Kline comes from ad-targeting company 33Across.

(Is something wrong at 33Across?)

Ned Brody, who is the CEO of Ad.com, wrote a blog post about Kline’s hire. Here it is:

We’re happy to announce that Allie Savarino Kline has joined AOL as Chief Marketing Officer for Advertising.com Group. In this global role, Kline will oversee marketing strategy to drive demand for the Group’s advertising solutions for publishers, advertisers and agencies.

Kline has an extensive history in brand management and marketing strategy for technology-focused organisations. Most recently she was the Chief Marketing Officer for big data and social graph company, 33Across, where she worked with over 375 Fortune 1000 advertisers and 650,000 global publishers. Prior to that role, Kline served as Vice President of Marketing at Brand Affinity Technologies(BAT), overseeing the company’s brand development, marketing, and talent relationships. Additionally, she ran global marketing for Unicast, a leader in rich media advertising for over 10 years.

Kline earned a B.A. in corporate communications from Ithaca College. She is a frequent industry speaker and press spokesperson, and was named to Fast Company’s “Fast 50” list for Internet video innovation in 2005. Kline also serves as a board member on Jack Myers’ Women’s Media & Mentoring Initiative.

Learn more about Allie Kline by reading the full press release.

