AOL Hired 150 Fulltime Journalists In 2009

AOL hired 150 fulltime editorial staffers and about 3,000 freelancers this year, AOL Media president Bill Wilson told MediaBistro in an interview.



How did that happen?

Bill explains:

The economy obviously took a downturn last fall, and we started to see the fallouts of either cutbacks or full categories becoming less and less covered.

[But] people still obviously have a desire for the content. So we’ve seen two benefits: one, consumers looking for places to fill those needs that they no longer have, but, two, a significant influx of talent — you know, A+ names, A+ credentials.

And what’s interesting [is] it’s been a domino effect. In January, we hired three or four world-class writers in the sports arena: Jay Mariotti, Greg Couch, Lisa Olson. And then all of the sudden the calls started coming to us, where their friends heard about their experience, the fact that they had a platform to connect directly to consumers, and that was a snowball.

So can AOL save media? Maybe, but you’d better read The Problem With AOL’s Media Strategy.

