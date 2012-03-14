AOL Has Cut AIM Staff To The Bone To Save $20 Million A Year

Matt Rosoff
AIM AOL coffee mug

Photo: Somewhat Frank via Flickr >

AOL has laid off a bunch of employees who worked on its instant messaging service, AIM, to try and save about $20 million a year.Nick Bilton at the New York Times says a former employee told him the AIM group has been “eviscerated” and is now just support staff.

Apparently AIM has about $50 million in sales, but costs $25 million a year to run. AOL wants to get costs down to no more than $3 million a year.

Earlier today, Tim Armstrong said that most of the people who have been laid off from AOL recently were “not performing.”

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

aol layoffs sai-us