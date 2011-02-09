AOL Has A New Sheriff In Town But Still Has Some Explaining To Do

AOL execs apparently stopped watching the Super Bowl long enough to leak the company’s plans to acquire The Huffington Post for a whooping $315 million.



Arianna Huffington is the new boss of AOL content. The Blog Queen will become president and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group within AOL, where she will oversee TechCrunch, Engadget and Autoblog.



Over the last year, AOL has been aggressively beefing up its editorial content under CEO Tim Armstrong, an ex-Googler who has described the company’s previous split from Time Warner as ‘disastrous.’

Indeed, AOL reported having lost $100 billion after the merger. This is proof positive that two wrongs don’t make a right; at the time of the merger AOL’s governance was rated high risk and Time Warner’s governance was also high risk.



Huffington intends to reinvent digital journalism and keep making the content ‘better and better.’ Let’s hope AOL execs realise the company’s governance needs a similarly thorough overhaul.

