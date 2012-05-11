AOL Has A New CTO

AOL just named interim CTO Curtis Brown its fulltime CTO.



He joined the company in 2010.

Before that he was CTO at Kaplan Test Prep.

On LinkedIn, he describes his specialties as:

Partnering with executives to align and deliver technology strategy, products, services and costs to the rapidly changing needs of the business

Setting the technical vision and building the strategic plan against a technology product and services roadmap and developing a matching portfolio of tools and services for the business and customers

Delivering extremely large-scale, highly available, consumer-facing websites, products and services

Online advertising, real time data delivery and data systems management and content delivery

Online learning and related educational technologies including the products, services, pedagogy, data management, taxonomies and content systems that drive high quality learning solutions

Hands-on software, infrastructure and systems engineering management with extensive skills in agile development, project management and business process transformation

Delivering rapid turnarounds and critical business realignment for large-scale, complex or challenged technical teams and projects

Leading product innovation and development from conception to launch with a blend of technical expertise and business savvy

Building and leading strong teams both small and large to deliver quality results. Expert in team building, cultivating and mentoring team members and managers.

Does that sound right to AOLers who have worked with him? Let your fellow readers know in the comments below.

