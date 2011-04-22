AOL Grabs Another Googler For Mapquest

AOL just hired an ex-Googler to run Mapquest out in Denver. His name is Vijay Bangaru.



Ready for the canned quote from the press release? Bang:

“Bangaru brings to MapQuest deep knowledge of integrated product development with tenured experience in product planning and an aptitude for solving real world consumer needs,” said Christian Dwyer, senior vice president and general manager, MapQuest. “Vijay has a strong track record of ideating and delivering products to market, and the MapQuest team is delighted to welcome him to the Denver office.”

On LinkedIn, a former Google colleague has this to say about Bangaru:

“Vijay is solid. He has a relaxed, collaborative style that makes him a delight to work with. He has super high integrity and is as sharp as they come. He is focused on building tools that make sense & deliver customer value. He’s a great guy — I highly recommend Vijay!”

Anyway. Isn’t it weird that AOL still owns Mapquest? And that it’s out in Denver?

We wouldn’t be surprised to see AOL CFO Artie Minson try and sell Mapquest at some point – maybe to Microsoft, because its kind of strategic to search?

Bangaru’s resume:

