AOL Can't Beat Low Expectations Again – Tim Armstrong Goes 0 For 2 On Earnings

Wall Street expected AOL to report $602 million second quarter revenue this morning.



Didn’t happen. Instead, AOL reported revenues of $584.1 million for the quarter. (Release here.)

After stripping out a $1.4 billion write-off having to do with the sale of Bebo, AOL also missed on profits, reporting earnings of $0.66 a share, under Wall Street’s $0.67 expectations.

AOL missed on earnings in the first quarter, too. For those keeping score, CEO Tim Armstrong is now 0 for 2 since he took the company public.

What didn’t help the numbers: AOL’s subscription revenues shrank 27% in quarter – faster than Wall Street expected.

ATD’s Peter Kafka points out the lone “bright spot” in AOL’s earnings.

The bright spot for the company here is its US domestic display sales — that 7 per cent decline is better than Wall Street had expected, and AOL says that if you net everything out, sales numbers for its premium inventory are essentially flat. Which is the new up!

In CFO-speak, AOL put it this way:

Advertising revenue declined $110.3 million versus Q2 2009 of which approximately $70 million related to AOL-implemented initiatives and comprises: $49.1 million in lower Third Party Network revenue associated with European shutdowns and de-emphasis of low margin search engine campaign management and lead generation affiliate products; $11.2 million in lower search and contextual revenue from our de-emphasis of contextual products and fewer queries in Germany and France; and $10.3 million in lower international display revenue related to reduced operations in Germany and France and declines from Bebo which we sold during the quarter.

Separate from the above, advertising revenue further reflects declines in search and contextual, display and Third Party Network revenue. Search and contextual revenue declines of $29.7 million include $22.2 million which reflects the impact of fewer domestic search queries, primarily related to a 25% year-over-year decrease in domestic AOL-brand access subscribers, as well as a $7.5 million impact from fewer international queries. Domestic display advertising revenues reflect flat premium inventory sales compared to the prior year period, despite beginning Q2 2010 with a smaller pipeline, due to incremental revenue generated intra-quarter by AOL sales representatives, offset by the impact on sales of a salesforce reorganization in Q1 2010. Domestic display revenue declines of $7.9 million were due to the impact of less AOL Properties inventory monetized through our network, resulting primarily from our efforts to improve the user experience. The remaining Third Party Network revenue decline primarily reflects the effects of restructuring efforts in the UK.

AOL also announced it has sold its position in travel search engine Kayak.

We took notes from AOL’s Q2 conference call.

LIVE NOTES:

Anything not in quotes is a paraphrase.

8:03: Tim takes the line. He has three main points.

8:04: First point: this company is on a mission to turnaround AOL. The write-off and the structural changes “are not underlying and pointing to issues within the company. It’s about taking a company that was very sick and making it healthy.” We’re doing what’s best for the company, not always what’s best for Wall Street expectations.

8:05: Strategy is very well defined. The strategy has gotten more and more clear. AOL is a snowball at the top of a very long hill. We’ve taken this snowball and put it on a long hill. We believe there is a platform war happening in Silicon Valley. That platform war is going to be decided by the content that sits on those platforms. Advertisers have continued to lag the migration of consumers to digital. You’ll see moves from us in the next 6 months.

8:07: Third thing is there have been changes internally. Proof-points: Mapquest relaunch shows that division is in much better shape than it was a year ago. Another example: Launch of Cambio, a branded entertainment property with the Jonas Brothers. New mail product which Tim is using right. “The fastest mail product I’ve ever seen.”

8:09: Tim says we’re watching the metrics very closely. Says it’s hard to have same store sales metrics because the company has changed so much. Tim says “my personal money is in this company as well” and that he’s paying very close attention.

8:10: Tim says AOL spun out with $100 million in cash and has been able to build that up. He doesn’t expect a buy-back anytime soon.

8:11: He wants to talk about accomplishments of Q2. Re-org of content business. From 300 URLs to a few “super-networks” that could actually be profitable. Video is a big opportunity. StudioNow grew 25% q/q in terms of videos produced (not revenues!). Patch added 39 new networks in the quarter.

8:13: Over 8 million users downloaded Mapquest on the iPhone. 60% of campaigns on homepage went to premiume advertisers, from 40% a year ago. CPMs doubled year over year. Double digit increase in video sales in Q2.

8:14: Tim keeps updating on successes. He said ad tech and ad.com became the second largest ad server during the quarter. Expanded geo-targeting to zip code level.

8:16: Tim comments on the “we missed in Q1 because we re-organised the sales force” meme: “We also retrained the sales force in Q2. We get a lot of press about the sales force re-org. The people running AOL and our sales organisations have run large sales forces bbefore. We know what we’re doing. We believe there will be significant growth in the advertising industry and we want to capture that.”

8:17 During Q2, AOL tested non-access paid services products. Launched a non-access subscription store in the UK.

8:18: Tim says AOL changed its brand and is adding lots of talent. “We have a good idea for talent. I would put us up against any other company on the Internet for the talent we’re attracting.”

8:19, You’re going to see a new homepage that’s very much targeted around video. You are going to see ad products that are going to work better with content. Nw mail and new communication products coming too. New Moviefone coming.

8:20, “Nobody likes to come on these calls and report down numbers in an up market.”

8:20, CFO Artie Minson takes the line.

8:20, Artie talks about ad declines. Says it has a lot to do with Europe shutdowns and search engine marketing going away.

8:23, He says search will continue to decline for the rest of the year due to de-emphasis of textual advertising and international shutdowns.

8:23. Domestic revenue in display was down 7% and this was due mostly to declines in sale through network. There was 50% less inventory available in network. Yield improved, but not enough to make up for the difference. Looking at Q3, we expected y/y declines in display declines again.

8:25, Excluding network and international declines, ad revenues were really only down 10% says Artie.

8:27: Access churn was down to 2.7%.

8:27: In addition to ICQ and Bebo sales, AOL just last week sold investment in Kayak for $20 million.

8:28: $129 million in free cash flow in Q2. We do not expect to pay income taxes in the near term due to Bebo.

8:29: AOL has $580 million in cash on hand.

8:30: Time for questions.

8:30: Mark Mahaney wants to know about trends in domestic display.

8:30: Tim says customers are psending money on non-reserve DSPs. They are spending money on integrated content experiences. They are spending money on “mega-partnerships” like Cambio.

8:31: Different categories where we see spending: finance, CPG, retail and telecom. People are spending less on telecom, though. (I think that’s what he said…)

8:34: Answering another question, Tim says AOL is going to be very responsible on the M&A front.

8:35, How’s the sales for re-org gone? Where are we today? Also, which of the remaining AOL properties is Tim most excited about.

8:36, Tim answers: First and foremost, the re-organisation was to put the best atheletes on this field. The notion was that people left. We’ve brought in an lot of atheletes in the sales force. We have 30 positions to fill. The sales force re-org was targeted at specific things: sales force able to have a flywheel proposition. You have to come in with a specific set of data almost at a consultative level. The re-org is finsihed in terms of switching accounts around. Now we are getting detailed analytics to sales people. We are very happy about the sales re-org. Happy to be playing offence. It’s going to be choppy through the end of the year as we rebuild relationships.

8:41, Tim says he’s very interested in home page work. 14 million people a day there. Very interested in Patch. We have worked very diligently at looking at new ways to do advertising. Macro statement: “We need to be the elves for the Internet.” We need crank to surprise and delight people. We need to create the Internet as should be. It hasn’t changed much int he past 15 years. “The elves are very very hard at work right now.”

8:45, AOL comments on DSPs. You’re going to see us improve the ad.com network. You’ll see us partner with DSPs. New techs will allow us to optimise. We believe the DSPs are not going away…

8:48, Homepage and the individual content properties, like Moviefone and Engadget are AOL’s most valuable assets. If you look at our valuation of a company, it’s hard to believe that some of these businesses have zero value to them. We get zero credit for having the number 2 ad server. We get zero credit for home page. Media properties. AIM. Mapquest. “I invested my own money because I believe there’s a value gap. People love the hysteria around AOL. People love the drama. If you look at the assets we have a company, there’s a valuation gap.”

8:50, Any more divestitures coming? Tim answers, “We’ve divested non-core assets. We’re spending less time on that [now]. Our new divestiture is losses. We’d like to divest areas we have losses in.” Artie says it would have been easier to sell some of the higher-profile stuff to fix the balance sheet.

8:53, Search question. Tim says it’s dependent on homepage. Homepage depends on subscription business. So search is sinking due to decline in access side. “We believe our current search product with Google could be better.”

8:55, Mapquest question. How is it now differentiated? Tim answers. Mapquest gets more driving direction-related visits than other sites. Put in a one-box feature. Changed the mapping stack itself to allow a lot of other services to be included – like a new business locator. Redesigned page so consumers get maps faster. Integrated content features into maps – Patch, for example. Turn-by-turn directions for mobile. Future of mapquest: open-source mapping.

8:58, Tim says the number of advertisers is up year over year. Self-serve at ad desk helped. So did an new inside sales channel. I want us to have many many more ad customers. I remain unhappy.

9:00 Tim talks about Patch. Says consumers are underserved. Consumers, advertisers, “local governments” are very receptive. On monetization, theory has been to get consumer adoption of the platform and monetization will follow. There’s interest from advertisers, but we believe that’s going to get stronger as the consumer experience gets better.

9:04, What’s AOL going to do with its money? Artie says he’s happy with balance sheet progress. Also: “we’re going to manage the company for the long term.” We’ll be very careful with the cash, but we see opportunities in the space. Any buy-back would be more short-term.

9:05, How has macro-sentiment played out at AOL? Companies are intent on shifting to digital. Shift in focus from customers who used to deal with thousands of partners spending more on fewer.

9:06, Tim says “We are making no small plans. We are making tough changes. We have been faced with amking very significant shifts. The cost-structure, the cash-balance sheets. We think this is a big business in the future. We’d love to be on this call talking about good results. We’ve got a job to do. We have a sick patient. We’re focused on making this patient better.” “I don’t care what the press says. We’ll take every arrow we need to take.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.