AOL Gobbles Up Gourmet Orphans For New Foodie Site: KitchenDaily

We heard in January that AOL was planning on gobbling up a few Gourmet alums for a new foodie site.



Today, AOL launched KitchenDaily.com, and a gaggle of former Gourmet editors are, indeed, running the new site.

Cheryl Brown, who was an editor at Conde Nast’s shuttered Gourmet magazine for about a decade, is editor-in-chief of the recipe site, with Epicurious.com alum Megan Steintrager at her side as senior editor. Gourmet food editors including Kemp Minifie and and Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez are also contributing, along with Gourmet’s former text kitchen director Ruth Cousineau.

Gourmet shuttered last October, with Conde Nast executives citing dipping ad sales and circulation. KitchenDaily will be fighting for traffic and ad dollars among an increasingly crowded food and recipe search site, including Conde Nast’s Epicurious, AllRecipes.com, along with AOL’s other foodie site Slashfood.

AOL says their recipe site will be geared for busy mums needing quick, easy, and healthy recipes.

AOL recruited some celebrity chef shine to bring in more foodie eyeballs, with Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, Curtis Stone, Marcus Samuelsson and the New York Times’ Mark Bittman contributing content. The Culinary Institute of American is also providing how-to videos.

Editor in chief Cheryl Brown

But, according to AOL’s release, KitchenDaily’s “key feature” is a recipe database.

“KitchenDaily is designed to help busy home cooks, mums in particular, make smart, informed decisions about food and cooking while also helping to instill confidence in their abilities in the kitchen,” said Stephanie Dolgins, senior vice president, AOL Women’s and Lifestyle Group, in the canned statement. “We aim to offer real food for real life and want our audience to know they don’t have to sacrifice quality and nutrition for speed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.