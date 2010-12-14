AOL Gives Up On Its Quest To Merge With Yahoo

Photo: AP

AOL has thrown in the towel on its dream of merging with Yahoo, Matthew Flamm at Crain’s reports.An industry source tells Flam, “AOL tried to either get enough backing to make a run at Yahoo, or get Yahoo interested in buying it. Yahoo didn’t bite, and AOL didn’t have its ducks lined up to be a buyer.”



So now it’s back to plan A for AOL, trying to turn itself into a digital media powerhouse.

Of course, we wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about AOL-Yahoo in the future, if things continue to look bleak for each company.

