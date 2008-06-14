AOL Gives Facebook Developers Pizza, Bebo Sales Pitch (TWX)

Facebook app-makers may be becoming disenchanted with the social network. Will that make them more amenable to, say, Bebo?



That’s what AOL (TWX) is hoping: It’s using its Mountain View office to host a Facebook developers’ meetup next week. Topic: How to port our Facebook apps to Bebo.

We still haven’t met a Bebo user in person, but apparently they exist — why else would Time Warner drop $850 million on the network? But we also know that UK social network users, who comprise the bulk of Bebo’s audience, are worth much less than those in the US. Are they worth enough to build apps for?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.