AOL Is Worried That It Won't Get All 2,000 SXSW Pieces On Time

Photo: Associated Press

AOL is panicking that it won’t get all 2,000 of its SXSW pieces on time.Ryan Tate of Gawker landed a memo sent to all the freelancers that are interviewing musicians at SXSW. In it, AOL tells all the writers that they need to get their stories in pronto. And if they don’t have photos, it doesn’t matter. Just give them some text!



Also, in its haste to get the email out, AOL forgot to BCC everyone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.