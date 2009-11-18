AOL Keeping Google Search Deal Details Secret

As AOL prepares to spin off from Time Warner next month, it has been sharing information with the SEC and investors via a series of filings, some of which we have analysed here.

But some information that AOL filed with the SEC will be kept off the record — namely documents that appear to contain the details of its search deal with Google.

A note posted to the SEC Web site today granted AOL confidential treatment for some of its financial information, which won’t be publicly disclosed through certain dates.

The first two sets of information appear to be details of AOL’s search advertising partnership with Google. How did we guess? Because they’re going to be kept private until December 19, 2010 — the day AOL’s Google deal is set to expire.

Here’s the filing:

