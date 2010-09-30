AOL Gets Its Second BUY Rating: Here's Why

AOL shares were up 4.6% today as the firm got its second “buy” rating, as Miller Tabak analyst David Joyce upgraded the firm. (AOL also has 11 hold ratings, 1 sell.) Joyce made the case for his bullish call on CNBC today (video below).



In short:

While 40% of AOL’s revenue is its shrinking dialup business, it’s getting 100% of its valuation from dialup, with no premium in the stock for its advertising and content businesses. Specifically, AOL is trading at 3X next year’s EBITDA, the same multiple as a couple of other dialup firms.

Still a huge web property with 107 million uniques.

AOL cut the fat this year (Bebo, ICQ, etc.) and now Joyce is expecting the ad business to grow next year.

Chances are high that AOL will still be independent in a few years. A lot of young people joining the company. And bullish on the new DEVIL ad platform.

To watch Joyce’s remarks, skip to the 1-minute mark in this video.

