AOL Grabs Another Googler

AOL will make Caroline Campbell VP of corporate communications, PRNewser reports. Caroline comes over from Porter Novelli. Before that she was Senior Manager, Global Communications & Public Affairs at Google.



Lots of ex-Googlers work at AOL now, including CEO Tim Armstrong and ad boss Jeff Levick. See why those guys and a surprising amount of other talented execs quit Google in our post The Google Brain Drain Goes On And On.

