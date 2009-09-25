AOL Grabs Another Googler

Nicholas Carlson

AOL will make Caroline Campbell VP of corporate communications, PRNewser reports. Caroline comes over from Porter Novelli. Before that she was Senior Manager, Global Communications & Public Affairs at Google.

Lots of ex-Googlers work at AOL now, including CEO Tim Armstrong and ad boss Jeff Levick. See why those guys and a surprising amount of other talented execs quit Google in our post The Google Brain Drain Goes On And On.

See Also: A Comprehensive List Of Googlers Gone AWOL To AOL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.