AOL Germany's Auf Wiedersehen Video

A reader directs us to this melancholy layoff video made by the staff of AOL Germany. We don’t speak German, but we’re told the music is German band “Juli” performing “es war ne geile zeit”, which we’re told translates to “awesome times we had”.

The Germans’ video isn’t nearly as much fun as the one made by their French colleagues, but then again, that one was one of our favourite videos of the year, period. Our bigger complaint — we can’t figure out how to embed the video on our page. This may be because it’s private, or because AOL’s video player won’t allow it, or maybe just because we don’t read German so we can’t read the instructions. Any advice much appreciated.

