AOL Gave CTO Ted Cahall A $354,000 Retention Bonus 10 Days Before He Left The Company

AOL paid CTO Ted Cahall a second retention bonus of $354,000 on January 15, according to an SEC filing.



The bonus, equal to 60% of his salary, didn’t seem to work because just 10 days later Ted left the company.

Our eagle eyed friend Rafat Ali at paidContent picked this out of an AOL SEC filing. Another factoid about AOL, via Rafat, Tim Armstrong owns 1% of AOL’s stock.

Tim’s total compensation is $25 million, but the overwhelming majority of it is in stock.

The above table presents information with respect to each award of plan-based compensation to each Named Executive Officer in 2009.

Photo: SEC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.