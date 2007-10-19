AOL France Bids AOL (TWX) Adieu

A video farewell produced by the folks at AOL France on layoff day. It is simply not to be missed. It is hosted on Vimeo, and it’s password-protected. Enter the password “aollover” (AOL lover) in the box below, and you’ll be able to see it. (Just do it–it’s worth the effort). Will someone hire these people, please? They’re awesome.





Reader synopsis: “AOL office in Paris. starts with “to a lost love”. people show their affection for AOL. but in the end, it shows a sign “2000 square meters to let”…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.