Steve Case's Next Act: Get The Scoop At IGNITION

Steve Case

Photo: academy of achievement/business insider

What’s the best second act to leading what was arguably the world’s most valuable Internet company?Let’s look at what Steve Case is doing.



The AOL co-founder oversaw the company’s 1992 IPO and led AOL to return a whopping 11,616% to shareholders in the 1990s.

(At one point, half of the people online in the entire United States used AOL).

After facilitating the Time Warner merger and then stepping down as CEO, Case moved onto investing. Through his firm Revolution, he’s backed big consumer companies like LivingSocial and Zipcar. He also chairs the advocacy group Startup America Partnership.

Case’s version of a second act is to help others re-create his knockout success in AOL’s earlier days.

So where are the wins?

What is the ultra-successful CEO bullish on? Does he agree –as some tech-watchers claim — that valuation are frothy, and that there’s too much money chasing too few good ideas?

Find out at IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider’s conference on emerging digital business models.

The third-annual IGNITION, on Nov 27-28 to in New York, will host Case in a special fireside chat. Claim your seat here.

IGNITION features interviews and discussions with leaders from the consumer tech and publishing worlds, including these confirmed speakers:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp

Matt Mullenweg, Co-founder, WordPress

Bradley Horowitz, VP, Google

David Lee, Founder & Managing Director, SV Angel

And many more. Full list here.

Here’s who should attend IGNITION:

Senior executives in technology and media firms who need to know the latest changes in consumer behaviour and disruptive business models

Investors, both public and private, who require strategic perspectives on both market-moving companies and emerging business

Chief executives of late-stage startups who must stay abreast of what industry heavyweights and upcoming competitors are doing

Heads of emerging companies who need a landscape perspective and to connect with decision-makers

Solution providers to consumer-technology firms and content publishers

Topics on the agenda include:

HYPER-LOCAL: Can It Save Mobile Ads?

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Who Wins? Who Profits?

THE RISE OF THE VISUAL WEB: Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Facebook And Beyond

SOCIAL AND DIGITAL ADVERTISING: What’s Next?

DIGITAL STORYTELLING: Brands As Publishers And Networks

The agenda also includes an hourly break to network and caffeinate, extended lunch and breakfast, sponsored workshops, and cocktail reception.

Reserve your spot now.

See you in a few weeks!

