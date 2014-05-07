AOL Beats Revenue Estimates As Sales Grow 8%

AOL Inc reported an 8% rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in ad sales.

Revenue was $583.3 million, which was well ahead of analyst expectations of $US577.7 million.

The company’s advertising revenue rose 16 per cent to $US433.4 million.

Net income attributable to AOL, which owns the Huffington Post news website and the TechCrunch blog, fell to $US9.3 million, or $US0.11 per share, from $US25.9 million, or $US0.32, a year earlier. EPS was a miss, as analysts were looking for $US0.45 per share.

Here, from AOL’s earnings presentation, is a summary of its results:

And here’s a breakdown by AOL business lines:

And here is where the ad growth is coming from for AOL:

