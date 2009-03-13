AOL Fires Everybody In China, Site Goes Two Days Without Update

AOL is backing out of mainland China – again. Other than a PR rep or two, the company fired all 100 or so of its employees in its Beijing office, according Chinese portal Netease.com. The Wall Street Journal says the AOL China site hasn’t been updated since Tuesday.



The cuts are a part of AOL’s plan to slash 10% of its workforce worldwide. Those layoffs heated up in the US earlier this week. They’re supposed to be done by the end of March.

This is the second time AOL’s cut ties with China. It joined with computer maker Lenovo and invested $100 million in a Chinese-language Web portal called FM365.com back in 2001. That shuttered in 2004.

