The AOL Ad Sales "Bloodbath" Of 2009

Update: New sources tell us AOL is firing as many as two to three times as many people as we first reported, all from sales and marketing. Who goes and who stays was determined strictly by past sales performance, one source says.



Earlier: Time Warner’s (TWX) online subsidiary AOL fired 17 people today, multiple sources confirm.

The reps ranged in experience from two to 10 years and all came from AOL’s Platform-A.

“From what I’m hearing the state over there is panic shock and chaos. It was a bloodbath,” says a source.

Remaining sales reps have already been told the laid off reps will be replaced with nine new ones — “most likely from Google.”

New AOL sales boss Jeff Levick and new AOL CEO Tim Armstrong come from Google (GOOG) and it’s no surprise they’d want some of their own people.

Layoff meetings began at 9 a.m. ET and will go till 11 a.m. Management plans to hold a meeting with remaining reps at 2 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.