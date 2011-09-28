AOL Finds Growing Business Around Branded Video Programs



AOL Video has found a growing business around original Web programming, meaning shows which are sponsored by a specific brand, says Karen Cahn, VP for Branded Partnerships.



As an example, she says “The Savings Experiment,” which is sponsored by Bank of America, has garnered some 12 million views.

Cahn, who joined AOL earlier this year from YouTube where she ran Branded Entertainment, will moderate Tuesday’s (9.27) Beet.TV Leadership Webcast about branded content, live from the AOL Studio in New York City.

Panelists will include the prominent Hollywood television executive Lloyd Braun,and advertising executives Scott Donaton from Ensemble/Universal McCann, Yolanda Lam of MediaVest and Stephanie Sarofian of Digitas.

You can find the program on this page. The Webcast begins at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

AOL is sponsoring and co-presenting this event with Beet.TV.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.