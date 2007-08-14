AOL Finance Catching Up To Yahoo! (YHOO): MSN Money Buried

From 24/7 Wall St: Based an analysis of highly detailed ComScore data cover the last five quarters, AOL Finance has virtually caught Yahoo! (YHOO) Finance as MSN Money (MSFT) has lost significant ground. Read detailed analysis here.



The main change is in pageviews, not visitors. Doug McIntrye posits that traffic to Yahoo!’s popular stock chat boards has dropped. Yahoo might also be employing different technology (e.g., Ajax) within Finance that clobbers pageviews. Then, again, perhaps AOL’s “Blogging Stocks” experiment is working.

