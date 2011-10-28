AOL Exodus Continues As Top Biz Dev Executive Jets To Spotify

AOL, which has been having a lot of turnover recently, loses another executive.



Jared Grusd, SVP of business development and chief of strategy, is moving to Spotify, Kara Swisher reports at All Things D.

In July, AOL’s top sales executive Jeff Levick left for the online music service.

Before AOL, Grusd — who was also part of the Internet company’s executive management team — worked at Google with Tim Armstrong.

