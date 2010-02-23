AOL Execs Study "Franchising for Dummies"

Last week we learned AOL plans to expand its local news blog network Patch from 30 or so sites to “hundreds” by the end of 2010.



How will AOL grow so fast? Maybe we now know: A source tells us that on a recent visit to the offices of AOL‘s local news blog network Patch, he spotted Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas’s book Franchising For Dummies on one top exec’s desk.

Obviously, that one exec owns this one book doesn’t mean AOL is rushing to embrace the franchising model that’s put a McDonald’s in cities all over the globe.

But it does suggest AOL is serious about expansion and that it will probably ask Patch editors to put skin in the game (whether that’s through revenue-sharing or out-right franchising we’ll have to wait and find out).

So, what did Patch execs learn reading Thomas’s tome? Here’s the table of contents, courtesy of Amazon:

Don’t miss: AOL’s Fresh-Faced Future Of Local News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.