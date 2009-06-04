AOL Exec Bolts For MySpace Music

AOL VP Sam Wick has quit the company to join MySpace Music as Senior VP of Strategy, a spokesperson tells us.



At AOL, Sam was VP of Corporate and Stategy Development for Platform A. Before that, he lead biz dev at AOL’s Userplane.



In a big re-org to coincide with AOL’s coming spin-off from Time Warner (TWX), new CEO Tim Armstrong just re-organised Usersplane into a group called AOL Ventures and disappeared Platform-A into AOL proper.

