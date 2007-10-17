AOL Engadget Founder Peter Rojas (Effectively) Leaves?

One source says so. Another says “old, old news.” Peter himself says he’s still at the company, but won’t elaborate on what this actually means. Rojas is starting a record label, so, if nothing else, a major scale-back in his Engadget involvement makes sense.

Good news for Engadget is that the company has diversified significantly since the early days and should therefore continue to thrive, even in Rojas’ absence.

See Also: Rojas Starts Record Label

