AOL Employees Vent About Lost Bonuses (TWX)

We got a call from a reader who says he’s an AOL employee. His voice mail:



There are no bonuses at AOL for 2008, across the board. Zero, from top to bottom. After the Bebo acquisition for $800+ million. Kind of ironic. Who should be punished for this?

So far Time Warner’s (TWX) online division AOL has announced layoffs and the departure of Platform-A boss Lynda Clarizio. But other than saying “we will also forgo merit pay increases in 2009,” AOL hasn’t made many noises about cancelling employee bonuses. Lots of commenters have, though.

In our post on Lynda’s departure, one reader wrote:

Where is my Bonus Randy? I have slogged my guts out for you lot for years then get kicked in the teeth by you and you refuse to give me my bonus? Randy Falco out and the rest of them…. I’m sure the decision to not pay bonuses helped with Lynda’s golden handshake goodbye though!

In our post about AOL CEO Randy Falco’s layoffs memo, one reader wrote:

How come Randy forgot to mention no bonuses? Will be interesting when the workers find out their “executives” are getting their part of shareholder wealth.

Another responded:

You serious? Dude, say it isn’t true. I thought the bonuses were sacred?

We want to know the same things:

Are bonuses canceled for all AOL employees this year?

Will Randy and Ron still get theirs?

Let us know by sending any pertinent memos to [email protected]? Or paste let us know what’s going on in the comments below.

