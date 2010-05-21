AOL Employees Save The World!

Photo: AP
AOL is turning 25!To celebrate, it’s unleashing 2,500 volunteers on more than 40 projects in 18 communities worldwide.
Nice, right?
Bangalore, India: Volunteering with multiple foundations to help blind orphans and underprivileged children
Dulles and Manassas, VA: Volunteering in multiple areas, including local Parks and Recreation departments, hospices, and YMCAs
Mountain View, CA: Volunteering for local outposts of Habitat for Humanity, Resource Area for Teaching, and Ronald McDonald House
New York, NY: Volunteering at various organisations, including Ronald McDonald House, American Red Cross, and Housing Works
