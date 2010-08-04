AOL Earnings: Wall Street Thinks AOL Is Huge Mess

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AOL reports second quarter earnings tomorrow morning before the bell. We’ll have live coverage of the company’s results.Wall Street has sufficiently lowered its expectations, so AOL should be able to meet or maybe exceed expectations.



Of course, the company has seen sales people flee, which pessimists says is leading to AOL’s revenue implosion.

Citi analyst Mark Mahaney writes in a preview note, “We expect Q2 results to be fundamentally weak as the company undergoes its reorganization, and continues to face declines in its various businesses.”

Gross revenue is expected to decline for the 18th straight quarter, says Mahaney, though, he thinks estimates are “reasonable” for AOL this quarter.

He also lays out why people should be positive on the company:

AOL is still a top 5 Internet property.

It still has a strong balance sheet with $262 million in cash, assets to sell, and $100 million in free cash flow on a quarterly basis.

The valuation of the stock is the lowest of any Internet company.

Mahaney also lists reason why people should be negative on the company.

AOL has “clearly deteriorating fundamentals.”

AOL is being hit with “significant market share losses.”

The death of the subscription business is a profit hole.

AOL has serious competitors out there.

Management is “unproven.”

Mahaney thinks positives out weigh negatives, calling the stock a hold and has a $29 price target. What do you think? Do the positives out weigh the negatives?

Tune in to SAI tomorrow morning for live coverage of earnings.

Here’s the key consensus numbers AOL has to meet or beat:

Total revenue: $602 million

Non-GAAP EPS: $0.67

EBITDA: $170 Million

And here’s a cheat sheet for expectations from Mark, so you can play along at home. Click on the picture, or here for a bigger version.

See Also: Tim Armstrong Sometimes Wishes He Was Yahoo’s CEO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.