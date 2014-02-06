AOL BEATS: Strongest Revenue Growth In A Decade

AOL’s earnings for Q4 2013 are out.

Revenue is up 13% year over year.

Here’s the score. It’s a beat on revenue, but tiny miss on earnings per share:

Revenue: $679 million (analysts expected about $US655 million) EPS: $0.43 (analysts expected $US0.46)

AOL says this was the strongest revenue growth for the company in a decade. The stock is up about 5.6% pre-market.

The company now has $US207 million in cash on hand. It had $US466 million a year ago.

AOL had 120 million monthly unique visitors to its websites on average for the quarter. The company has 2.5 million Internet subscribers, down from 2.79 million (10%) a year ago.

Another interesting breakout: AOL took a $US5.8 million charge related to laying off staff members from the local news service Patch. This will be AOL’s last Patch-related charge now that the division has been sold to Hale Global.

Here’s the revenues chart:

