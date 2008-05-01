AOL Dumps Ad.com Targeting Tech For Tacoda

Tacoda’s top execs are gone, but AOL still likes its behavioural targeting technology enough to adopt it across all of its ad sales unit, Platform A. That means dumping competing technology from Advertising.com. “We’ll replace all of Advertising.com’s existing behavioural technology with Tacoda’s behavioural product,” says Platform A president Lynda Clarizio, a former Advertising.com exec.



We were previously under the impression that AOL meant to integrate Ad.com behavioural tech with Tacoda’s, and didn’t think that much of the idea. So this move, at least, makes sense to us.

The shift to Tacoda will be complete in June, part of the integration of $1 billion in advertising acquisitions including Quigo and AdTech. AOL acquired Tacoda in September. Clarizio called the adoption of Tacoda “a small step forward” in the integration, which remains an issue for the company.

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes blamed slow integration for AOL’s drop-off in display ad revenue in Q1.

See Also: AOL Reorg Could Hurt 2008 Revenue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.