AOL Dulles' Local Starbucks Is Closing This Friday

The Starbucks closest to AOL’s Dulles headquarters in Virginia is closing down this Friday.

The move comes as AOL has downsized its Dulles operation over the past few years and has moved its corporate headquarters to New York. (AOL has been shifting its business to Internet publishing and advertising, away from dialup Internet access.)

Zatz Not Funny! blogger Dave Zatz has used this Starbucks to work out of, and passes along some details via email:

The rumour is one of the buildings has been taken over by Raytheon (which makes sense given our region) and remodeling is underway but won’t be occupied until next Spring.

The Starbucks opened in May 2008. And staff started telling me this past May that their fate was in jeopardy, and would depend on traffic through the summer months.

Zatz notes in an email that there is another Starbucks location in a nearby Target, “But it’s not really the kind of place you’d want to hang out in.”

Here’s a Google Map showing the route from AOL’s campus to the Starbucks:

