AOL Director Steps Down

AOL director Michael Powell – yes, he’s Colin’s kid– is stepping down from the board, according to a company filing to the SEC:



On March 22, 2011, in connection with the requirements of his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, Michael Powell notified AOL Inc. (“AOL”) of his decision not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at AOL’s 2011 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Powell will continue to serve as a director of AOL until the 2011 annual meeting of stockholders to be held on May 25, 2011.

