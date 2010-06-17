AOL Exec, Delicious Founder Launch "Hacker Angels"

Photo: ThisParticularGreg

The “Hacker Angels” is not an all-ladies biker gang. It’s another angel investing group from a bunch of successful startup founders. It’s members: Joshua Schachter (Delicious), Jeff Miller (Punchfork), Gabriel Weinberg (Duck Duck Go) and Roy Rodenstein (Going.com).Leader of the pack, Roy Rodenstein – also a director at AOL, after the company acquired his startup, Going.com last year – gave peHUB an interview. Here’s why Roy doesn’t think the are too many tech angel investors:



I know there’s a lot more people doing it than there used to be, but I still think there’s a lack of connection. I do a lot of advising, and it seems that there’s at least five times as many people looking for funding as there are angels investing. Maybe it’s because there are a lot of first-time entrepreneurs — which is great, but they don’t yet have a enough of a network, so they need a bit more guidance…

Individual angels aren’t always active in helping to bring more angels into a deal. I think we’re a bit more active in that way.

