AOL Content Boss David Eun Is Out!

AOL content boss David Eun is leaving the company, TechCrunch reports.The reason he’s leaving? “There isn’t a role that matches what I am seeking to do,” he says in a memo to staff.



Now that Arianna Huffington is the editor-in-chief for all AOL content, Eun isn’t needed.

Eun joined AOL just about a year ago, leaving Google.

In addition to Eun leaving, AOL faces another big reorganization. Jon Brod, who was in charge of AOL Ventures will also become COO of the Huffington Post Media group within AOL. The HPM is basically all of AOL’s editorial content.

Beyond that, Tim Armstrong basically admitted to Staci Kramer at paidContent layoffs are coming to AOL, saying there’s overlap between AOL and HuffingtonPost.

Here’s David Eun’s email to staffers from TechCrunch:

Team,

I wanted to reach out to you personally about my decision to leave the company. I came to AOL last year to be the leader of the media organisation. With the historic acquisition of The Huffington Post, my role and responsibilities as President, AOL Media are changing. Tim and I have discussed at length how I might continue within the new organizational structure, but ultimately there isn’t a role that matches what I am seeking to do.

I believe this acquisition is great for AOL, and I’ve been happy to count Arianna as a friend for a number of years. This deal would never have happened without all of your hard work and accomplishments this past year. From our Homepage relaunch to massive video growth to significant increases in external traffic, you have been at the forefront of digital media- and this is only the beginning.

I am extremely proud of all that you have accomplished this year. Recent days have given me an opportunity to reflect on just how far we’ve come, and the progress is striking:

We started with a plan to win:

Within my first month, we implemented a high-level strategy that has remained our north star: High-quality Content at Scale

We created a roadmap showing how to equip our talented editors and writers (high quality) with the best practices, technology, tools and insights possible (scale)

We realised the need to focus and have done so aggressively, from managing 300 disparate URLs to today’s laser-focused efforts to prioritise 13 key Towns

We executed faster than ever:

We completed 11 Summer Sprints and Dashes against very aggressive timelines

We conducted 7am “Swarm reviews” of 33 sites and identified over 2,800 Product and Editorial bugs, 95% of which were fixed within weeks

Two core elements of our strategy, AOL.com and AOL Video, were re-launched in a matter of months. 22 other sites and sub-sites have been re-launched with 8 more in the Dev queue currently.

We rolled-out Project Devil with Sales and Eng colleagues in the Fall and are on our way of rolling it across every Town

We grew to over 40 mobile apps, working closely with our Mobile applications group, including the recent addition of AOL.com and Engadget for iPad at CES

We doubled-down on our strengths and talent:

We successfully appointed or hired new leaders for the Platform, Entertainment, Homepage, News, Video, Programming, Health, SEO, and Marketing groups

We added TechCrunch into our AOL Technology group (Engadget, Switched, TUAW), making AOL the hands-down leader in Technology news and content

All of the top leaders of companies we acquired have been retained and/or have major roles within AOL Media (David Mason, Ran Harnevo, Tal Simantov, Heather Harde and Mike Arrington)

We demonstrated a commitment to high quality content by forming an Editorial Advisory Council comprised of some of the best journalists in the industry who developed and documented “AOL Editorial Standards” for the first time

We retained top performers across the entire organisation — you, in the face of all the demands of our “start around”

We saw incredible RESULTS in key areas of focus:

External Entries: In the 9 months before February 2010, external entries to AOL Content sites declined 26%. Since February 2010, they have grown 23%. This means that we are executing against our key goal becoming less dependent on Homepage/Client traffic to drive the Media business.

Video: Through organic growth (+200% y/y) and the 5min acquisition, we have scaled the Comscore rankings from #11 in September to #5 in January. We now generate more UVs than Facebook, Hulu, Microsoft, Fox, and CBS. Since September 2010, AOL Video UVs have grown 62% and videos viewed grew 49% while the overall video market declined on both metrics.

AOL.com: The new AOL.com launched Nov 1 and all core metrics are up: search revenues are up 36% y/y (vs. -24% the year before), referrals to local are up ~200%, and video views are up ~600%. Engagement has improved, generating over 50mm incremental PVs from Dec to Jan alone, and increasing steadily to over 40min/vistor/month, significantly higher than all of our top competitors: MSN (37min), Yahoo (34min), the entire NYT website (30min)

This is just a small portion of what we have accomplished together because there are simply too many to note and too many people to thank individually here. I believe in the future of AOL in large part because of your incredible talent, professionalism and passion, and I am grateful that we had an opportunity to work together.

As I always say, “Keep going!” and know that I’ll be rooting for you. In the meantime, I’ll be available throughout the integration planning process as we await deal approval and have offered to do whatever I can to insure a smooth transition.

It’s been an honour to work with you.

Go AOL!

David

